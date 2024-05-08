Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in ChampionX by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.8 %

CHX opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

