Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $244,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.3 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

