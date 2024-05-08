Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,297,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,815,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,598,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

