Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,203.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,203.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $870,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.