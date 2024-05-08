Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213,059 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,000 shares of company stock worth $297,720 and have sold 66,000 shares worth $205,119. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

RBBN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $534.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

