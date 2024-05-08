Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,138 AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AB High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYFI opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

