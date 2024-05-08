Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,374 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

