Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 3,401 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $24,963.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,316.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 507,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

