VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 907,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

