Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $658.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

