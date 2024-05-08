Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 289,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,694. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.