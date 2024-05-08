Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.95

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 77925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.