VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

