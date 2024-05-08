Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 103,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,358.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 7,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

