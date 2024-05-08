Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IHAK stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.