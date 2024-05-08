Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,524,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,594. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
