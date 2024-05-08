Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,310 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.