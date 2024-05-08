Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

