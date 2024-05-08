Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 185,189 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,189 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 107,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

