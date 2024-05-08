Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 2.40% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

