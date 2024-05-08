Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 359,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,897 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $388.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

