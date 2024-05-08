Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,999 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 3,124,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,387,461. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

