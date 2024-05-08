Wedbush Lowers The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target to $20.00

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s previous close.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 320.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

