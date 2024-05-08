Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

