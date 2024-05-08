Welch & Forbes LLC Has $769,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 2,156,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127,338. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

