Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 32.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

EBC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 72,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

