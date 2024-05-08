Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 903 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 843,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BCE by 54.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.