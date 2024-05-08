Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.31% of J.Jill worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth $208,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.Jill news, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. The firm had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

