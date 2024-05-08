Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.1 %
BCSF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,854. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
