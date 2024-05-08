Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

BCSF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,854. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $14,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 448,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

