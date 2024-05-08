Wells Fargo & Company Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,390.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,272.60.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,322.20. 86,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,813. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $766.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,328.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

