Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,645. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

