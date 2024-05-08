Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Critical Survey

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.57% 7.00% 4.14% Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Modiv Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 2.93 $839.00 million $1.10 28.04 Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 2.96 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -31.53

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Modiv Industrial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.