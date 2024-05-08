WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 794,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $150,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

