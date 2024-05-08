William Blair Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

