WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $23.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 421,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,169. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

