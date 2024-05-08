WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 680,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLG shares. Barclays raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

