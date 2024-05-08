Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of WWW opened at $11.42 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $912.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,368 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,542,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,039 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,060,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

