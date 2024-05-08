Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $15.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 528,188 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $599.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

