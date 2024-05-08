Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zscaler in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7 %

ZS stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

