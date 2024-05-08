ZClassic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $506,611.43 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

