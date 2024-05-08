ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 9556964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $272,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

