10,385 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,609.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDYA traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 406,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

