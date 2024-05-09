1,067 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 709,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,017. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

