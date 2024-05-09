11,111 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 271,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Mercury Systems Profile



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

