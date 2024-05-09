113,889 Shares in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. VanEck Egypt Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 14.24% of VanEck Egypt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000.

Get VanEck Egypt Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Egypt Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EGPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Egypt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

VanEck Egypt Index ETF Profile

The VanEck Egypt Index ETF (EGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Egypt index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from Egypt. EGPT was launched on Feb 18, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Egypt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Egypt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.