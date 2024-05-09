29,636 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 110.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Banc of California by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 793,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.