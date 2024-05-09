2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 148.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Price Performance

2seventy bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 478,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,427. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.87.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.