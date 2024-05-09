3,191 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 169.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,439,000 after acquiring an additional 628,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.17. 4,121,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

