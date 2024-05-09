344,795 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,776,000. Amedisys accounts for about 1.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.06% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 93,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 462,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

