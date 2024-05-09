3,630 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 794.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 459,933 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

